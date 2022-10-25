On October 6, my friend’s car was stolen in broad daylight from Jinnah Avenue Road. He approached the Islamabad police, filed an FIR and requested officials at an Islamabad Safe City centre to track his car. They found out that his stolen car was going towards Sohan through the Islamabad Expressway 20 minutes after its disappearance from its actual location. He also reported in Rawalpindi, AJK and Peshawar police stations about this incident. But he has not received any news to date.

He is not the only one in Islamabad whose car has been stolen. Such cases are increasing rapidly in the capital. The Islamabad police should take this issue seriously as it is their responsibility to provide security and maintain law and order in the city. The interior minister has to make Islamabad Safe City centres more modernized and ensure that they are able to use artificial intelligence technology which can help catch culprits.

Mehran Khan

Islamabad