Time for action

In Pakistan, street crimes are increasing day by day. The reason behind street crimes is unemployment. The worsening situation of law and order should be a wakeup call for our law-enforcement agencies.

In order to overcome street crimes, the government should provide sufficient employment opportunities to people and take proper measures to deal with the law and order situation. It should play its role wisely to make our country a safe place to live.

Fatima Jabeen

Karachi