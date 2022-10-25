Afraid of prisons?

This refers to the news report ‘They want to put me in jail to stop street protest, says Imran’ (October 24). Surprisingly, while seeking a two-third majority in elections, Imran Khan has failed to feel the pulse of his die-hard fans. For example, his popularity went sky-high when he was ousted simply because of his rhetoric, and his supporters took the streets because they were ‘convinced’ that Khan was wronged.

I feel that if Khan lands in prison, his die-hard supporters will become hyperactive. However, this will not benefit the country, the nation, the leader or even his followers. The law-enforcement agencies have already expressed their intention not to allow unruly crowds to take the law in their hands. It seems that even Khan is using the march as a bargaining chip, hoping that his bluff will force his opponents to accept his demands. Khan should not be so afraid of prison where other politicians have spent years.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi