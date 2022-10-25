We, the youth, are addicted to their smartphones. In most cases, we do not think twice before entering our personal details and sensitive information on different platforms and websites. This information can easily be retrieved by hackers.
Some websites sell our personal data to earn revenue. Some days back, I received a message that I had won Rs100,000. They asked me for Rs5,000 to start the process. Luckily, I did not pay any attention to this. People should be aware of such cyber attacks. They should also try to protect their personal data as it can easily land in the hands of hackers.
Tayab Jummah
Turbat
Declining pension
There are calls for Liz Truss to decline the annual GBP115,000 she is entitled to as a former prime minister. This would be really uncharitable. Brits have much to learn in this regard from us.
SAS Shah
Lahore
Finally, an important wicket has been taken. The ECP has clean-bowled Imran Khan, and it seems that there will be no...
On October 6, my friend’s car was stolen in broad daylight from Jinnah Avenue Road. He approached the Islamabad...
In Pakistan, street crimes are increasing day by day. The reason behind street crimes is unemployment. The worsening...
This refers to the news report ‘They want to put me in jail to stop street protest, says Imran’ . Surprisingly,...
In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, European countries and the US have extended help to Ukraine by supplying weapons...
This refers to the article, ‘Repetitive and retributive’ by Hussain H Zaidi. The only positive which has emerged...
Comments