We, the youth, are addicted to their smartphones. In most cases, we do not think twice before entering our personal details and sensitive information on different platforms and websites. This information can easily be retrieved by hackers.

Some websites sell our personal data to earn revenue. Some days back, I received a message that I had won Rs100,000. They asked me for Rs5,000 to start the process. Luckily, I did not pay any attention to this. People should be aware of such cyber attacks. They should also try to protect their personal data as it can easily land in the hands of hackers.

Tayab Jummah

Turbat

Declining pension

There are calls for Liz Truss to decline the annual GBP115,000 she is entitled to as a former prime minister. This would be really uncharitable. Brits have much to learn in this regard from us.

SAS Shah

Lahore