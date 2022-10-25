This refers to the article, ‘Repetitive and retributive’ (Oct 24) by Hussain H Zaidi. The only positive which has emerged from the political turbulence of this year is that the game of musical chairs between civil and military rule seems to have ended. Numerous indicators suggest that politicians will now have a level playing field to compete with each other, and they have to decide among themselves how to govern this country from now on.

The major excuse which was used to declare interventions in the past was rampant corruption. If all politicians plug this gap and make this weak link strong enough to deal with it on their own, there will be no justification left for any institution to interfere in governance and administrative matters. All politicians should come to a consensus on this vital factor. There should be measures in place to keep checks on the actions of our politicians. Penalties should be set for those who violate the country’s laws, financial or otherwise.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada