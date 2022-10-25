End the war

More than seven months have passed since the Russian military action in Ukraine. What motivated Russia to launch its attack on Ukraine was Nato’s expansion towards Russia. Now, it is fighting against Nato and the West; Ukraine is just a battleground. This war has caused more losses to the West as most countries have now begun to suffer an acute recession, the rising inflation and massive oil prices.

World leaders should wake up and resolve this conflict. This war has full potential to turn into another nuclear apocalypse in the future.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur Nathan Shah