End the war

More than seven months have passed since the Russian military action in Ukraine. What motivated Russia to launch its attack on Ukraine was Nato’s expansion towards Russia. Now, it is fighting against Nato and the West; Ukraine is just a battleground. This war has caused more losses to the West as most countries have now begun to suffer an acute recession, the rising inflation and massive oil prices.
World leaders should wake up and resolve this conflict. This war has full potential to turn into another nuclear apocalypse in the future.
Sajid Ali Naich
Khairpur Nathan Shah
Finally, an important wicket has been taken. The ECP has clean-bowled Imran Khan, and it seems that there will be no...
On October 6, my friend’s car was stolen in broad daylight from Jinnah Avenue Road. He approached the Islamabad...
In Pakistan, street crimes are increasing day by day. The reason behind street crimes is unemployment. The worsening...
This refers to the news report ‘They want to put me in jail to stop street protest, says Imran’ . Surprisingly,...
We, the youth, are addicted to their smartphones. In most cases, we do not think twice before entering our personal...
In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, European countries and the US have extended help to Ukraine by supplying weapons...
Comments