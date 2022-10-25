It was a scene of utter dejection. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz was on the verge of tears as Virat Kohli and his Indian teammates celebrated their T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan in front of more than 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday night. Nawaz had bowled a no-ball and a wide in the final over, allowing India to make the required 16 runs and sneak away with an improbable win in the blockbuster. There was plenty of drama and controversy due to a couple of questionable umpiring decisions in the dying moments of the pulsating encounter but in the end, the Indians marched away as victors thanks to Virat Kohli. The former India captain produced an innings for the ages as he single-handedly countered a menacing Pakistan pace attack with an unbeaten 82 from 53 balls to bring India back from the dead. His stunning blitz in the final overs when he cowed the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf was perhaps the best display of calculated power-hitting ever witnessed in a T20 World Cup game. He did benefit from a marginal call by seasoned South African umpire Marais Erasmus, who signalled a no-ball when Nawaz bowled a full toss which was heaved for a six by Kohli in the final over. That decision swung the pendulum in India’s favour. There was more controversy following the very next delivery as Nawaz’s yorker broke the stumps but since it was a free hit the Indian batters took three runs. The Pakistanis demanded that it was a dead ball but the umpires thought otherwise.

That said, it has been good to see that Babar Azam and his team have taken the loss in their stride. That’s the way to go forward in this tournament which has just started. The narrow defeat against India has made Pakistan’s task of qualifying for the semi-finals really tough. They will need to quickly fix the chinks in their armour. At the MCG, Pakistan failed to read the conditions and were short of a fourth pacer. This cannot happen again, especially in crunch games like the one against South Africa in Sydney on November 3. Pakistan might also need to review their call on comeback pacer Shaheen. A proven match-winner, Shaheen didn’t look match-fit against India. It’s better to play a fully fit pacer like Mohammad Hasnain or Mohammad Wasim Jnr than bet on a half-fit Shaheen.

Babar also needs to show better captaincy skills. In various pressure situations, he and fellow players showed a lack of game awareness, one of the reasons why Kohli managed his Houdini’s act. However, it’s not just all doom and gloom for Pakistan. Some of the bright spots for them were a valuable fifty by Shan Masood, who was the glue to the Pakistani innings after Babar and Mohammad Rizwan fell early. All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed finally showed why he is feared for his big-hitting prowess in domestic T20 with a series of huge sixers in a stunning 50 that put Pakistan in contention. It was heartening to see Babar praising his boys, especially Nawaz, despite the heart-breaking defeat against India. Players like Nawaz have the capability to lift Pakistan’s title campaign in this tournament. One hopes they will. One also hopes that the MCG thriller would pave the path for more Pakistan-India games in the future. It was the match of the tournament, perhaps the match of the year. International cricket would certainly be better off with more of them.