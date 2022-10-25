FPCCI hails UN endeavours

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday welcomed the endeavours of United Nations in Pakistan to promote sustainable, inclusive and socially responsible business growth and practices.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh expressed his desire to collaborate with UN from the FPCCI platform on the occasion of FPCCI and UN’s consultative session on sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The event was attended by UN officials from its various organs; namely, United Nations Resident Coordinator Office (UNRCO); UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO);UN Development Program (UNDP); UN International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF); Food & Agricultural Organization (FAO); World Food Program (WFP) and Global Compact from Pakistan, Bangladesh & USA.

Sheikh said that being the apex body, FPCCI was uniquely positioned to create awareness across all sectors of the economy on SDGs, climate change, gender equality and social justice.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Suleman Chawla apprised the session that FPCCI has functional and representative standing committees in place on various socioeconomic sectors of the economy; and, it could fully support UN’s Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (SDCF) for Pakistan for the period of 2023 – 27.

He added that these committees comprised of reputable experts from varied fields of sustainable development, ie environment, climate change, health, education, women entrepreneurship, women empowerment, human rights, skills development, etc.

FPCCI Vice President MA Jabbar taking part in a high-profile panel discussion with Shahnaz Wazirali, a noted politician and a former member of the federal cabinet, emphasised that Pakistan needs to have an efficient, modern, functioning, honest and socially responsible bureaucracy to create an enabling environment for social development.

Otherwise, he said no programme for sustainable development and social uplift would be successful. Wazirali said, “We must embrace diversity, inclusivity, environmental consciousness, social justice and women emancipation to achieve SDGs and tread the path of inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

She added that education for all should take prominence in achieving sustainable development. Shah Nasir Khan, UN resident coordination officer, informed that UN was aware of the fact that Pakistan needed tens of billions of dollars to rehabilitate 33 million people affected by the recent floods and rebuild the infrastructure in the affected areas.