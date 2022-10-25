Gold gains Rs1,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,300 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs147,700 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,115 to Rs126,629. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $11 to $1,647 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,354.60.