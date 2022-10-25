Furniture retailers seek final tax regime

KARACHI: Pakistan Furniture Association (PFA) has said that furniture retailers were facing a lot of difficulties after being put in Tier-1 category for sales tax collection and demanded the government to resolve the issue.

PFA Senior Vice Chairman Rana Waheed Murad referring to several discussions and a meeting held on June 22 with then Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman said it was principally agreed that the furniture retailers would be brought into the fixed tax regime.

But, he said unfortunately, the agreement stands unimplemented to date. He urged the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to take up the matter with the relevant authorities so that the furniture shopkeepers could be pulled out of the Tier-1 retailers’ category and subjected to fixed tax.

Murad, who led a PFA delegation to KCCI, appreciated Chairman Zubair Motiwala, who, as Chairman of the Anomaly Committee formed by the government after this year’s Federal Budget announcement, effectively advocated PFA’s valid demand and also succeeded in convincing the policymakers to provide relief. However, the agreement has not been implemented yet.

“The situation has created a lot of problems for businessmen associated with furniture sector who were widely being harassed by FBR officials through unwarranted notices,” he added.

PFA SVC was of the opinion that furniture industry has great potential to grow and boost exports of the country to $1 billion, but placing furniture retailers in Tier-1 category for sales tax collection has created lot of difficulties for this sector.

“We are capable of competing with Turkey, Vietnam and China etc but will not be able to do so if our issues stand unresolved,” he added, and stressed that furniture retailers should be brought under fixed tax regime, which would increase the tax revenue and reduce problems being faced by the furniture retailers.

He also drew KCCI’s attention towards another serious issue as all imported wood consignments were now being subjected to seek clearance / certification from the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), which created a lot of problems in clearing this essential raw material.

“We are being asked to get the wood crust removed before shipping as it might carry bacteria, but it was technically impossible as without this crust, the wood becomes drier and totally useless within a couple of months,” he explained.

He said that the furniture sector has witnessed strong growth in exports, but it would not last long if such anti-business measures were not promptly reverted. Murad expressed hope that the KCCI would prioritise the issues being faced by the furniture shopkeepers and make all out efforts to get them amicably resolved.