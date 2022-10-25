SECP allows CISs to invest in Sukuk

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has allowed open-end money market collective investment schemes (CISs) to take exposure in short term corporate Sukuk along with commercial papers, in a bid to broaden scope of investment avenues, a statement said on Monday.

The cumulative exposure of the money market CISs in commercial papers and/or short term Sukuk is capped at 20 percent of net assets of a CIS to mitigate risk of money market CISs, according to a circular by the regulator.

The SECP has allowed a period of three months for the existing CISs, starting from the date of publication of the said circular, to ensure compliance with the aforesaid requirement. The circular is available at the SECP website.