Rupee extends gains ahead of ADB inflows

KARACHI: The rupee showed slight recovery against the dollar for a second straight session on Monday, tracking Asian Development Bank (ADB) loans to assist Pakistan in devastating floods, and removal of the country from the Financial Action Task Force's grey list, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local currency gained 43 paisas or 0.20 percent to the dollar. It ended at 220.41 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 220.84. The rupee ended unchanged at 224.90 to the dollar in the open market.

“The market is anticipating inflows of $1.5 billion from the ADB this week and $2 billion in the first week of November. This boosted sentiment on the rupee,” said a currency dealer. Dealers are hopeful that support from multilateral creditors would help boost foreign exchange reserves and the value of the local currency.

The rupee is expected to trade at 216 to the dollar in the next 10 days and 210 to the dollar in the following 30 days, according to Tresmark, a terminal that monitors live prices of financial markets. “This is because of ADB-related inflows of $1.5 billion in the coming week and $2 billion of inflows in the first week of November. Of course, this would not have been possible without the finance minister’s undervalued rupee mantra,” Tresmark said in a client note. But the real test for the rupee would be six months from now, it added.

The current account is coming under control and the deficit narrowed 53 percent month-on-month to $316 million in September mostly on lower imports. However, investors are concerned about the country’s ability to fulfill its foreign loan obligations given its declining foreign exchange reserves.

As of October 14, the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $7.59 billion, enough to cover about one month of imports. As part of its overall strategy to raise $34 billion in the current fiscal year to meet its debt and foreign trade-related obligations, Pakistan has asked China to roll over its $6.3 billion debt that is due to mature in the next eight months, according to reports.