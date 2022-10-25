Stocks mixed in range-bound trade; politics in focus

Stocks closed higher on Monday but failed to keep the jubilant momentum that kicked off the market in the morning session on FATF action, as the political uncertainty kept the index under check, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 133.75 points or 0.32 percent to 42,347.23 points against 42,213.48 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,675.22 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,213.48 points. KSE-30 index also increased by 38.19 points or 0.25 percent to 15,602.64 points compared with 15,564.45 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 63 million shares to 226.743 million shares from 289.586 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs6.052 billion from Rs7.870 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.849 trillion from Rs6.839 trillion. Out of 343 companies active in the session, 160 closed in green, 149 in red and 34 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp, said stock closed in green on the country’s removal from FATF’s grey list and $1.5bn ADB financing. “A strong rupee and falling government bond yields also helped a bullish close.”

The benchmark index initially opened in a green zone, made an intraday high at 42,672 (+459 points; up 1.08 percent) where profit-taking started and compelled the index to eventually settled at 42,347 (+134 points; up 0.32 percent) for the day.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equities commenced the trading week on a celebration note due to the approval of $1.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the country’s reclassification into the FATF whitelist.

TRG, EFERT, HUBC, MARI & FFC added 112 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, HMB, LOTCHEM and NBP have witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 26 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Colgate Palm, which rose by Rs40.19 to Rs2,062.50 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which increased by Rs26.74 to Rs1,710.23 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Gatron Ind., which fell by Rs31.20 to Rs384.80 per share, followed by Sitara ChemicalXD, which decreased by Rs18.74 to Rs231.25 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd in a post-session report said the benchmark index witnessed a range-bound session. “Despite having the astounding news that Pakistan has been taken off from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the PSX was unable to capitalize from it because of political upheaval as investor’s participation remained sideways,” it said.

“The mainboard had reasonable volumes, although the top volume leaders remained the third-tier stocks.” Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (46.9 points), fertilizer (40.9 points), E&P’s (24.4 points), power generation & distribution (22.6 points) and automobile parts & accessories (7.2 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 68.789 million shares that rose by 7 paisas to Rs1.59 per share. It was followed by Dewan Motors with 12.410 million shares that closed higher by 92 paisas to Rs11.21 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Pak Refinery, Hascol Petrol, TRG Pak Ltd, G3 TechClassB, Cnergyico PK, Fauji CementXB, G3 Technologies and K-Electric Ltd. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 141.290 million shares from 60.419 million shares.