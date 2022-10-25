US DFC commits $25 million for small businesses in Pakistan

LAHORE: The United States government, through the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a partnership with Khushhali Microfinance Bank Ltd. (KMBL) to support micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) and women-led businesses in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

The partnership would enable the MSMEs, especially owned or led by women, access finance with enhanced credit history and collateral accommodations. The businesses that provide a product/service that empowers women would also be benefited through it.

The project is made possible by an investment guarantee of up to $25 million provided by DFC in collaboration with USAID/Pakistan to KMBL. The launch event brought together DFC’s Chief Climate Officer Jake Levine, USAID/Pakistan’s Acting Mission Director Michael Rossman, KMBL president Ghalib Nishtar, and other seniors from US government and KMBL representatives.

DFC has provided KMBL with a $10 million, 50 percent loan portfolio guarantee to mobilise commercial loans to 2X-qualified MSMEs that are majority-owned, operated or staffed by Pakistani women across the country.

The finance corporation’s 2X Global Women’s Initiative has catalysed more than $13.5 billion of gender smart investment in projects that are owned by women, led by women, or provide a product or service that empowers women.

DFC also provided a $15 million, 50 percent loan portfolio guarantee to KMBL that will help mobilise commercial loans, specifically to MSMEs operating in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its newly merged districts.

“U.S. government initiatives, such as these loan guarantee facilities, are playing a key role in unlocking private financing for small and medium businesses and women entrepreneurs and advancing the US government’s long-term commitment to helping Pakistan secure a more prosperous future,” Michael Rossman said.

The collaboration underscored DFC’s commitment to supporting resilience of small businesses that improve lives and enable inclusive growth and employment, according to Jake Levine. The support would help small businesses in Pakistan adapt to impacts of the climate crisis by providing financing to support businesses in regions impacted by the recent floods as well as those that increase access to new mitigation technologies, he added.

Ghalib Nishtar expressed his gratitude to the DFC for the collaboration, saying the loan portfolio guaranties would build-capacity and create more opportunities for the bank to empower micro and small businesses, especially those owned by female entrepreneurs, to contribute in the socio-economic uplift of the country.