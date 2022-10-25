GSP+ a successful model for Pakistan, EU

LAHORE: The GSP+ (Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus) has been an excellent model for mutually beneficial cooperation that raised Pakistan’s EU exports 86 percent and EU’s Pakistan exports 69 percent, since its inception in 2014.

This was observed by Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment, Syed Naveed Qamar during his interaction with senior representatives of the European Union. He met the Chair of the European Parliament’s committee for International Trade, MEP Bernd Lange, in Brussels, on Monday. Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Dr Asad Majeed Khan and other officials were also present during the meeting.

The GSP+ provides wide-ranging tariff preferences for imports to the EU from vulnerable developing countries to support poverty eradication, sustainable development and their participation in the global economy as well as to reinforce good governance.

Eligible countries like Pakistan can export goods to the EU market at zero duties for 66 percent of tariff lines. This preferential status is conditional on GSP+ countries demonstrating tangible progress on the implementation of 27 international conventions on human and labour rights, environmental protection, climate change and good governance.

During his interaction, the minister underscored that trade and investment ties were a key component of Pakistan’s multifaceted relationship with the EU. The GSP+ has been a mutually beneficial undertaking that played an important part in the growth of Pakistan’s bilateral trade with the EU countries, he added.

The minister highlighted that economic stabilisation and growth were the key priorities of the current government, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating floods, and the EU remains a major partner for Pakistan to realise these objectives.

He expressed the hope that the new GSP Plus regulation would continue to focus on its central tenets of supporting sustainable development, poverty alleviation and good governance in the beneficiary countries.

Chair INTA Committee MEP Lange thanked the commerce minister and agreed to work together in further strengthening Pakistan-EU relations, including enhanced exchanges.

During his meeting with European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Janusz Wojciechowski, Qamar stressed the importance of enhancing Pakistan-EU cooperation in agriculture sector especially for modernisation of agro based industries, expansion of storage facilities, research, water management, food security and flood protection.

In a separate interaction, Qamar met the Standing Rapporteur of Trade Monitoring Group for South Asia in the Committee on International Trade, MEP Maximilian Krah and briefed the MEP about ways and means to further strengthen Pakistan-EU trade and investment relations.

The federal minister for commerce is visiting Brussels on a weeklong official visit from October 23 to 29, 2022. It should be noted that GSP+ has been very beneficial for Pakistani businesses, increasing their exports to the EU market phenomenally since the country joined GSP+ in 2014.

The European Single Market, with over 440 million consumers, is Pakistan’s most important trade destination. Pakistan exports euro 5.4 billion (approximately Rs1.2 trillion) worth of goods to EU, namely garments, bed linen, terry towels, hosiery, leather, sports and surgical goods.

The current GSP framework would come an end in December 2023. Legislative process on its successor for 2024-2033 is ongoing.