Sports important for mental growth: commissioner

PAKPATTAN: Commissioner Sahiwal Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Monday said sports were important for physical and mental health.

Addressing a 430-member contingent of Sahiwal Division teams for 73rd Punjab Games, the commissioner said by sports would promote a healthy culture among youth. He said the people of Pakistan are sports lovers who should be given maximum opportunities. District Sports Officer Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum was also present on the occasion.

Briefing the commissioner, the sports officer said 30 boys and 8 girls teams from all divisions will be included in these games and the teams would be selected on the base of open trials and merit. He said 289 male and 65 female players in different competitions will represent Sahiwal division.

COMMISSIONER ORDERS SURVEY OF DILAPIDATED ROADS: Commissioner Sahiwal Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered a survey of dilapidated roads.

The commissioner wanted to estimate the costs for the repair of important roads. Presiding over the municipal corporation’s performance review meeting at the commissioner’s office, he said violators of buildings laws should be taken to task.

The commissioner was briefed that roads repair had been completed in Bhutto Nagar and Hazoori Park. He was told that two tube wells were repaired in just three days, the carpeting work on Old Harappa Road will start from October 27.

The Commissioner said the buildings violating the building by-laws should be sealed immediately. He said correct street lights are very important for the safety of the citizens, so the damaged street lights in the city should also be fixed immediately.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmad Dogar said the staff should observe the time of switching on and off the street lights. The meeting was told that out of 41 lights on Jhal Road flyover, 36 are functional and 5 are non-functional, while 196 of 215 street lights on the main road are functional. Commissioner ordered repair of non-functional street lights promptly.

Meeting discusses Kashmir Day: Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sahiwal Syed Usman Munir Bukhari chaired a meeting regarding celebrating Kashmir Day. The meeting also discussed the plan of marking the day as black day.

CEO Education Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, District Health Officer Dr Abdul Majeed Niazi, Director Arts Council Dr Syed Riaz Hamdani, Deputy Director Colleges Shabab Fatima, along with officers from Police, Rescue, Civil Defense and other relevant departments participated in the meeting. ADC General Sahiwal Syed Usman Munir Bukhari said a seminar will be held at 10 am in the district council hall Sahiwal to express solidarity with Kashmiris and a minute’s silence will be observed in memory of the martyrs.