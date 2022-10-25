ANF recovers 124kg drugs in Sindh, Balochistan

MIRPURKHAS: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) launched an operation across Sindh and Balochistan, recovered over 124kg Charas and arrested eight drug peddlers besides impounding four vehicles.

According to an ANF spokesman, over 20kg Charas was recovered in four operations across Sindh and six accused were arrested while four vehicles were taken into custody. In Balochistan, 84kg Charas was recovered and two drug peddlers were arrested. FIRs were registered under Anti-Narcotics Act. All operations were conducted between October 17-23.