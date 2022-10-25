ANF recovers 124kg drugs in Sindh, Balochistan

MIRPURKHAS: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) launched an operation across Sindh and Balochistan, recovered over 124kg Charas and arrested eight drug peddlers besides impounding four vehicles.
According to an ANF spokesman, over 20kg Charas was recovered in four operations across Sindh and six accused were arrested while four vehicles were taken into custody. In Balochistan, 84kg Charas was recovered and two drug peddlers were arrested. FIRs were registered under Anti-Narcotics Act. All operations were conducted between October 17-23.
PAKPATTAN: Commissioner Sahiwal Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Monday said sports were important for physical and...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Pakistan wanted to promote its...
MINGORA: A leader of Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday asked the government to declare the Malakand Division a tax-free zone...
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement chief Manzoor Pashteen booked on terrorism charges following his speech at the Asma Jahangir...
SUKKUR: The Project Management Office , Sindh Barrages Improvement Project Irrigation department and the government...
LAHORE: Destined to assume charge as the 57th British Prime Minister anytime soon, the 42-year-old, Rishi Sunak, will...
Comments