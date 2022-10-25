Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen speaking at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore. — Twitter

LAHORE: The Civil Lines police Monday registered a case against Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen on terrorism charges, following his speech at the Asma Jahangir Conference a day ago.

The FIR was registered under Sections 124A, 149, 305 PPC and Anti-Terrorism Act, 1977-II-X on the complaint of a citizen, Naeem Mirza. As per the complainant, Pashteen criticised the armed forces without any justification.