Tuesday October 25, 2022
National

Pashteen booked on terrorism charges

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement chief Manzoor Pashteen booked on terrorism charges following his speech at the Asma Jahangir Conference

By Our Correspondent
October 25, 2022
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen speaking at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore. — Twitter
LAHORE: The Civil Lines police Monday registered a case against Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen on terrorism charges, following his speech at the Asma Jahangir Conference a day ago.

The FIR was registered under Sections 124A, 149, 305 PPC and Anti-Terrorism Act, 1977-II-X on the complaint of a citizen, Naeem Mirza. As per the complainant, Pashteen criticised the armed forces without any justification.

Comments

    Mahnaz Qaiser commented 3 hours ago

    Who is Naeem Mirza? Since when is criticism an act of terrorism?

    2 2