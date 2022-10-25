Anti-polio drive postponed in S Waziristan tehsils

WANA: The Health Department authorities on Monday postponed the three-day anti-polio campaign in Ladha and Sarwakai subdivisions in South Waziristan, citing security reasons.
However, the anti-polio drive was being carried out in Wana, the headquarters of the South Waziristan tribal district, without any hurdle. The authorities came up with the decision to put the immunization drive on hold after a protest by the paramedics, who had refused to take part in the anti-polio campaign, saying they had received threats from unidentified people. Dr Hameedullah Khan of the Expanded Programme on Immunization said the anti-polio drive was being carried out in Wana to administer the oral polio vaccine to children aged under five.
District Health Officer Dr Sham-ur-Rahman Dawar said that a campaign to inoculate children against measles, diphtheria and other preventable childhood diseases was taking place in the Mahsud-inhabited areas in South Waziristan.
