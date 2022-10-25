Hindu community celebrates Diwali across country

ISLAMABAD/SUKKUR: The Hindu community celebrated Diwali festival no Monday across the country with religious zeal and

fervour.

In a felicitating message posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “Wishing the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on Diwali, the festival of lights,” adding, “May the day bring peace, joy and harmony to our world.”

In addition, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari also wished the Hindu community on the occasion. The Constitution of Pakistan gives equal opportunities to minorities to freely practice their religion and celebrate their occasions, said Zardari.

Bilawal congratulated the Hindu community in Pakistan and across the world on the festival of Diwali. He hoped that the Hindu community would continue to play its vibrant role for the development of the country- PPI

The Hindu community living in Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas and other cities enthusiastically participated in the activities related to the event. Police remained high alert to ensure security to the Dewali programs. Sindh government declared Monday as holiday for minority community.

Dr Dharam Pal said festivities usually last for five days. During the festival, the families gather, share traditional food, watch spectacular fireworks and visit temples. He said the streets, houses, shops and public buildings are illuminated with oil lamps.