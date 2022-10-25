Diamond jubilee of AJK govt’s foundation day observed

MUZAFFARABAD: The diamond jubilee of the foundation day of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government was observed across the liberated territory on Monday with renewed pledge to take the ongoing freedom movement in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to its logical conclusion.

Special ceremonies, including seminars and symposiums, were held across the state to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the freedom movement in 1947. It was for the first time in the history of Azad Jammu and Kashmir that the day began with a 21-gun salute followed by special ceremonies in mosques, where prayers were offered for the security and stability of Pakistan and the liberation of the IIOJ&K.

The main function of the day was held at Muzaffarabad’s Parade Ground, with AJK’s acting President Chaudhry Anwarul Haq as chief guest. The AJK’s acting president also unfurled the flag.

Smartly turned-out contingents of the AJK police, Rescue 1122, commandos, girl guides, boy scouts and tourist police took part in march-past and presented guard of honour to the acting president. Chaudhry Anwarul Haq also inspected the parade, while national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were also presented during the ceremony. The acting president also gave away presidential medals to those who performed outstanding works in various fields of life on the 75th foundation day of the independent government.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said the main objective of the government of the liberated territory (AJK) was to provide all-out political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren, who had been fighting against India’s illegal occupation of the territory.

He also termed the accession of the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan as the only feasible solution to the longstanding Kashmir issue. “The only solution to the Kashmir problem is to incorporate all the units of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan.”

He said that the partition of Kashmir was not acceptable to the people of Kashmir. “While celebrating the diamond jubilee of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, we all have to introspect and take stock of ourselves and see whether we are fulfilling our responsibilities vis-à-vis the ongoing freedom struggle in Kashmir,” he added.

The acting president also paid rich tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan for laying down their lives to protect the country’s borders along the Line of Control (LoC). Recalling the great struggle and sacrifices of the ancestors, he said: “Our forefathers made unprecedented sacrifices and it is due to their sacrifices that we all are enjoying a free and dignified life in the liberated territory.”

He said now it is the responsibility of every conscious citizen of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir to safeguard the territorial integrity of the state and play their due role to liberate rest of the homeland from the clutches of Indian occupation.

He reiterated Kashmiris’ pledge that the struggle will continue till the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir achieves freedom and becomes part of Pakistan. The function was attended by AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, senior Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, cabinet ministers, members of Assembly, chief secretary, inspector general of Police, station commander, secretaries, civil and military authorities and a large number of citizens.