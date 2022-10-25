Dengue on decline

Islamabad: The number of dengue fever patients being tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has registered a decline in the last two days as a total of 194 individuals have been reported positive for the infection from the twin cities in the last 48 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that the average number of dengue fever patients reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district per day in the last two days has dropped to 97 that was well over 140 in the previous week. Of 194 cases reported from the region in the last two days, as many as 100 are residents of the federal capital while 94 patients belong to Rawalpindi district.

It is important that to date, a total of 8431 dengue fever patients have been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi of which 12 patients have lost their lives due to the infection.

Confirmation of another 100 patients positive for dengue fever from ICT has taken the tally to 4,372 of which 2,540 patients have been reported from rural areas and 1,832 from urban areas of the federal capital. To date, as many as nine patients belonging to the federal capital have lost their lives due to dengue fever.

On the other hand, a total of 4059 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district this year so far of which three patients had died of the infection. On Monday, as many as 165 dengue fever patients were admitted to the three teaching hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital of which 127 had tested positive for the infection.