The Legend of Maula Jatt: First Pakistani film to earn Rs1bn in 10 days

KARACHI: Presented by Geo Films, Encyclo Media and Lashari Films, the blockbuster “The Legend of Maula Jatt” continues its journey of worldwide success.

Pakistan’s blockbuster film has been performing continuously at the box office ever since its release. This film has become the first Pakistani film to do a historic and record business of over Rs 1bn at the box office in the first 10 days of its release.

The production team has also announced the good news to the fans on social media that the Pakistani film has joined the international Rs 1bn business club. On the other hand, the cast of the mega-budget film made a surprise entry in the cinema of Karachi, which surprised the moviegoers. It should be remembered that despite the absence of big cinemas, the film broke its own record by doing more business on the second Sunday than it did on the first Sunday.

The film directed by Bilal Lashari has broken many records and created new historical records in Pakistan, it has also left behind all the Punjabi and Hindi films of other countries including the UK, Canada and America at the international level.