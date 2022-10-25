JI demands making Toshakhana, written-off loans record public

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday demanded making public the 30-year-old record of Toshakhana and written-off loans. Addressing a ceremony in the federal capital, JI naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and termed it the first step towards the supremacy of the Constitution and law. “Unless there is the accountability of the ruling class and elite, the supremacy of law is not possible,” he added.
PAKPATTAN: Commissioner Sahiwal Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Monday said sports were important for physical and...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Pakistan wanted to promote its...
MINGORA: A leader of Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday asked the government to declare the Malakand Division a tax-free zone...
MIRPURKHAS: Anti-Narcotics Force launched an operation across Sindh and Balochistan, recovered over 124kg Charas and...
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement chief Manzoor Pashteen booked on terrorism charges following his speech at the Asma Jahangir...
SUKKUR: The Project Management Office , Sindh Barrages Improvement Project Irrigation department and the government...
Comments