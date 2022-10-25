JI demands making Toshakhana, written-off loans record public

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday demanded making public the 30-year-old record of Toshakhana and written-off loans. Addressing a ceremony in the federal capital, JI naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and termed it the first step towards the supremacy of the Constitution and law. “Unless there is the accountability of the ruling class and elite, the supremacy of law is not possible,” he added.