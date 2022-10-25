Death toll of flood victims in Sindh reaches 75

DADU: The misery of flood-victims continues in Sindh. According to the sources of the health department, five more sick flood victims died in the flood-hit villages of Taluka Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah. Those who died due to gastro, malaria and diarrhea have been identified as 16-year-old Amiran, 55-year-old Jamin, 6-year-old Saima, 3-year-old Saira and Momal. According to sources of the health department, as well as the district administrations, the number of flood-affected people who died during the last two months have reached 75.