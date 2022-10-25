Govt to provide high-quality seeds to flood-hit farmers: Cheema

ISLAMABAD: In a major step the federal government has decided to distribute high-quality and high yielding free of cost seeds for upcoming crops among the poor farmers of Balochistan, KPK, Sindh and South Punjab.

The decision was taken in view of recent devastating floods which washed away the belongings of the poor farmers in the areas. Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema in a chat with The News here on Monday, reminded that unprecedented floods have damaged almost eight million acres of agricultural land countrywide, causing a shortage of fruit and vegetables. It could have an adverse impact on future crops as well.

Against the backdrop of the massive devastation in the agriculture sector, the government has decided to distribute free high-quality seeds to the farmers in the flood-hit areas to overcome crop shortages. The government has dedicated Rs eight billion for the purpose of which Rs four billion have been released. The seeds would be distributed through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for their swift and smooth distribution. The farmers in Sindh and Balochistan as well as in one flood-hit district each of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces would be provided with free seeds for wheat and oilseed crops, including mustard and sesame under the project. In order to prepare as much agricultural land for crops as possible, the government is struggling hard for dewatering Sindh and Balochistan, the minister added.

Federal Minister Cheema pointed out that the flood-hit areas need 2.99 million seed bags for the upcoming Rabi season as the floods had destroyed almost 80% of agricultural land in Balochistan due to which food shortage and poverty will reach a high level. Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema reminded that it was agreed that the provincial governments would match the amount announced by the federal government.

The seed distribution has already started among the affected farmers. He said that the government has decided to provide subsidies on seed and fertilizer. This subsidy is for the Rabi season on a cost-sharing basis with the provinces. The government also plans to provide subsidies for wheat and edible oil seeds. This is in addition to one fertilizer bag per acre given to the farmers.