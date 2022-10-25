‘Early diagnosis saves patients’

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has stressed that early diagnosis of cancer helps save patients from this dangerous disease.

“It is very easy to control any disease through early diagnosis, she said while addressing at a Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here on Monday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Today I am not participating in the seminar as a health minister but as a breast cancer survivor patient. Two years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Imran Khan was the prime minister when I told him about my illness along with Faisal Sultan. Imran Khan said that you will continue to perform your duties, so I said yes. I was lucky that the disease was diagnosed early. I have recovered. Man cannot get strength from anywhere other than Allah Almighty to fight the situation.”

She said that a person should always live a healthy life. God Almighty makes it easy for a person to undergo trials. The mother and child block with 550 beds in Ganga Ram Hospital is going to be opened for the public very soon. My heart beats in Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Four new units are also being established in Mother and Child Block. She congratulated the administration of Fatima Jinnah Medical University for organizing the awareness seminar on breast cancer. Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal in his address to the participants said that all the female students are being taught to serve humanity in the footsteps of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Fatima Jinnah Medical University is running the world's largest thalassemia programme. An international level hospital will come to Maser.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal thanked Dr Yasmin Rashid for participating in the breast cancer awareness seminar. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Mahmood Ayaz said that spreading awareness about breast cancer in our society has become very important. It can be helpful in controlling this disease. Former vice chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Amir Zaman Khan paid tribute to all the professors who spread awareness about breast cancer in the society.

He said Dr Yasmeen Rashid is a very brave woman. Today, there are breast clinics in every government hospital. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, former Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Prof Ayesha Shaukat, Professor Shamsa, Professor Manaza, Professor Andalib, Professor Hurriat, Professor Kamran Khalid, Professor Imran Aslam and a large number of female students including faculty members participated.