Pakistan vows full support to Saudi sovereignty, territorial integrity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday reaffirmed its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia as well as its efforts for achieving a peaceful settlement in Yemen.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar condemned Houthis’ violations of the UN Security Council Resolutions and terrorist activities perpetrated against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, says a news statement. The spokesperson said Pakistan had consistently urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in peaceful and meaningful talks to end hostilities in line with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

He noted that the truce reached earlier this year had yielded dividends by bringing about relative peace. It is, however, deplorable that the truce has not been renewed by the Houthis. This would cause mounting hardship for the ordinary Yemenis and potentially derail the entire effort for attainment of durable peace. The spokesperson urged the Houthis to cease militant activities and terrorist actions, engage in a serious dialogue to end the conflict on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and renew the UN brokered truce. Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan believed that the war served no purpose and all issues could be resolved through a peaceful dialogue. He said adopting this path early will save thousands of innocent lives and protect the future of the Yemeni people.