 
close
Tuesday October 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Slogans against Imran: 18 PMLN MPAs suspended

By Our Correspondent
October 25, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan on Monday suspended 18 PML-N MPAs and imposed a ban on their entrance to the House for 15 sittings. The MPAs were suspended for alleged hooliganism and sloganeering against Imran during a Punjab Assembly session on Saturday. A notification has been issued in this regard.

Comments