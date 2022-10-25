Slogans against Imran: 18 PMLN MPAs suspended

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan on Monday suspended 18 PML-N MPAs and imposed a ban on their entrance to the House for 15 sittings. The MPAs were suspended for alleged hooliganism and sloganeering against Imran during a Punjab Assembly session on Saturday. A notification has been issued in this regard.
KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue on Monday with the approval of Secretary Revenue Division and FBR chairman...
ISLAMABAD: As part of the ongoing shake-up in the Petroleum Division, Haroon-ur-Rafique, a BS-21 officer of the...
ISLAMABAD: The second solar eclipse of 2022 will occur today , according to a statement from Met authorities. The...
ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati on Monday approached the Supreme Court and filed a petition over his...
ISLAMABAD: The government has refused to entertain telecom sector demands for paying licence fee in rupees instead of...
ST LOUIS: A gunman opened fire at a high school in the city of St Louis on Monday morning, killing at least two people...
Comments