Fraudulent group deprives people of over Rs100m

MANSEHRA: A fraudulent group led by an influential woman has deprived hundreds of men and women of their hard-earned money worth more than Rs100 million. “This is an organised group, which received cash and gold from hundreds of people, particularly women, and now has gone into hiding,” Gulnaz Bibi, one of the affectees, told a presser at the press club here on Sunday.

Around two dozen men and women, deprived of their money by the group, also showed up at the press conference. “The entire dealing through stamp papers in the garb of existing plazas and shops situated on the Shinkiari Road and the rest of the city is done by the ring leader, an influential woman,” Gul Naz said. She said the group had received Rs1 million from her.

Another victim, Imroza Bibi, said that she was also deceived by the group and she gave away gold and cash for the business in the existing shops. “All affectees have an affidavit signed by the ring leader, who has gone underground along with her accomplices when we started approaching them for the return of our money,” she said.

Another victim, Naheed Rafique, said she wanted her husband to run a shop of his own and gave three tolas of gold and Rs800,000 cash to the group’s leader but she had gone underground now. “The entire fraud has been carried out during the last 10 months or so,” she said.

Mohammad Hamad, who introduced himself as a car dealer, said the group purchased vehicles from him and has yet to pay him Rs5 million. A tehsil councilor, Nasira Tanoli, who separately addressed the presser at the press club, said that she was also a victim of the group which deprived her of Rs 2.6 million.