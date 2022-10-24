Quality education to deserving kids termed moral obligation

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a function arranged here on Sunday said it was our moral obligation to provide quality education to the children who could not enroll in expensive schools.

They were addressing speaking at a programme held on the importance of education in Islam at the Aziz Jan Institute of Learning in Hayatabad. Religious scholars, teachers, students and their parents attended the programme.

A Pakistani-American religious scholar Nauman Ali Khan was the main speaker who shed light on the importance of both Islamic and modern education. “Islam is a complete code of life. It lays emphasis on the acquisition of knowledge. The Holy Quran calls for tolerance and harmony,” he added.

The scholar said education was not meant to mint money but demanded to contribute to society and serve the people. “If we think of our due roles as citizens and as Muslims, we can bring about a change,” Nauman Ali Khan said and suggested people should use their own skills and contribute to bring about improvement in people’s lives.