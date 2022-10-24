IT sector has immense potential for growth: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that the government accords priority attention to IT sector to tap its true potential as it has immense potential for growth and could play significant role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

The minister was chairing a meeting of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, which was also attended by Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque, Special Assistance for Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Ms Shaza Fatima Khwaja, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Secretary Finance, Secretary IT and Telecom, Chairman Federal Board Revenue and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The meeting discussed issues related to IT sector’s declining export and measures to bring it back to a growth trajectory. The meeting considering the proposals of Ministry of IT&T and directed to the concerned authorities to take steps for facilitation of IT sector and to remove bottlenecks in order to encourage its exports.