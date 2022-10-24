JUIF demands decisions in BRT, foreign funding cases

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Sunday demanded the verdicts in the pending cases against the PTI, including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba scheme, billion trees and foreign funding. The demand was made during a meeting of JUI provincial leaders held under the chair of provincial ameer Maulana Attaur Rahman at Mufti Mahmood Markaz in Peshawar.

The JUIF provincial chapter meeting also finalized the schedule of party’s rallies to be addressed by the chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. As per schedule, Maulana Fazlur Rehman would address the public meetings in Dir on November 24, in Mansehra on November 26 and in Kohistan on November 27.