Sherpao concerned over worsening law and order in KP

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday expressed concern over the worsening law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Swat, and urged the government to take corrective steps or else the situation could spin out of control.

Speaking at a gathering, he lauded the people of the Swat district for taking to the streets to stage protest demonstrations against the recent wave of militancy. Political figures hailing from the Matta tehsil in Swat, Mumtaz Khan, Usman Ali Sina and Ms. Shamim Azad from Mingora and others announced joining the QWP along with family members and supporters on this occasion.

Aftab Sherpao said the people wanted the restoration of peace as it was a prerequisite for development. "In the past, the people of the Malakand division faced displacement due to militancy and subsequent military operation," he recalled, adding the people could no longer afford to face a similar situation and this had compelled them to protest against rising militancy.

He said that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the provincial government so it should stop blaming the federal government for the poor security. "The provincial government can seek help from the federal government if it is unable to bring the situation under control," he clarified.

Welcoming the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana Reference, the QWP leader said the former prime minister should move the court of law if he had any reservations over the decision instead of creating anarchy.

Aftab Sherpao said that removing Pakistan from the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force was a positive development and hoped this would have a good impact on the country's economy.

Criticising the federal government for failing to control price-hike, he said the people were facing skyrocketing inflation, which had made life miserable for them. "Controlling inflation is a test for the government as inflation has reduced their purchasing power," he added. He expressed resentment over the prolonged duration of gas and electricity loadshedding in the country, asking the government to take steps to provide relief to the people.