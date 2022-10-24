 
close
Monday October 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Five held for possessing illegal arms

October 24, 2022

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition, and bullets from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.According to the details, Gujjar Khan police recovered one 30 bores pistol from Nasir.Similarly, Jatali police held Qasim and recovered one 30 bores pistol from his possession.

Comments