Damaging public property: Capital police arrest 11 PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for damaging public property amid a protest after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify Imran Khan, local media reported.
The workers have been arrested for throwing stones amid the protest in Islamabad. Cases were filed in multiple police stations across the capital territory for disrupting peace and creating a law and order situation after the ECP decision.
The PTI workers that have been arrested include Mujahid, Faraz Man, Haroon, Ayaz Khan, Fazal Mola, Usman Khan, Ramzi Khan, Mehtab Hussain, and Zahid Hussain. Several members of the local leadership of the party were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.
