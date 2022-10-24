Iran’s prisons ‘torturing families’

Paris: Prize-winning Iranian human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi, currently jailed in Tehran´s Evin prison as protests grip the country, has not seen her 16-year-old twins for seven years.
She has not met her husband Taghi Rahmani, himself a veteran of Iranian jails but now living in exile in Paris, for the past decade. In a new restriction in apparent response to the protests, the authorities have now stripped Mohammadi, 50, of her prison telephone cards for the next two months.
Niamey: An attack on three lorries and a motorcycle in western Niger near the border with Mali killed 15 people, local...
Ljubljana: Slovenians vote on Sunday in close presidential elections seen as a chance by the country´s conservatives...
Dar es Salaam: Tanzanian authorities on Sunday said a fire on Mount Kilimanjaro was mostly under control after flames...
Rabat: Star Moroccan rapper ElGrande Toto on Sunday apologised for causing offence through recent public statements in...
Los Angeles: Warner Bros.´ new film “Black Adam” blew away all competition this weekend, leading the North...
New York: Months without rain have left farmers across the vast US Midwest, part of the country´s essential...
Comments