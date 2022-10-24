Iran’s prisons ‘torturing families’

Paris: Prize-winning Iranian human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi, currently jailed in Tehran´s Evin prison as protests grip the country, has not seen her 16-year-old twins for seven years.

She has not met her husband Taghi Rahmani, himself a veteran of Iranian jails but now living in exile in Paris, for the past decade. In a new restriction in apparent response to the protests, the authorities have now stripped Mohammadi, 50, of her prison telephone cards for the next two months.