‘Black Adam’ rocks to top of North America box office

Los Angeles: Warner Bros.´ new film “Black Adam” blew away all competition this weekend, leading the North American box office with an estimated take of $67 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.
A superhero origin story spun off from 2019´s “Shazam,” “Black Adam” stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular villain, a former slave endowed with miraculous powers by ancient Egyptian gods.
“As a spinoff, this is a strong opening,” David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said, adding that it was a “positive and steady step forward for DC Comics,” the generator of many superhero films.
