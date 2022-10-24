Farmers in US Midwest struggle amid prolonged drought

New York: Months without rain have left farmers across the vast US Midwest, part of the country´s essential “breadbasket,” seeing crop yields in freefall, with some fields too damaged to harvest.

At the 4,000-acre (1,600-hectare) Tucker Farms in Venango, Nebraska, “we were only able to harvest... around 500” acres, most of it wheat, said Rachel Tucker. Much of the rest had shriveled up under a relentlessly hot sun. The drought has attracted grasshoppers, which threatened the flowers the Tuckers also grow -- until they brought in praying mantises to control the winged pests. If the American West has been suffering through water shortages for years, the Midwest has not seen conditions this bad since 2012.