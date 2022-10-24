Israel to spend millions on Einstein museum

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS:The Israeli government decided on Sunday to allocate millions of dollars for a museum to house the world´s largest collection of Albert Einstein documents, the Hebrew University said.

It will be built on the university´s Givat Ram campus in Jerusalem, with the government committing to approximately $6 million and the university raising another $12 million. Einstein, one of the founding fathers of the Hebrew University, was a non-resident governor of the institution.

Lauded as one of the greatest theoretical physicists of all time, Einstein died in 1955 aged 76. He bequeathed his archives to the university, and curator Roni Grosz said its 85,000 items make it the world´s most extensive collection of Einstein documents. The museum will house the entire Einstein archive, and serve as an “innovative space for scientific and technological education”, the university said.