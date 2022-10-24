Ukraine’s dirty bomb plan ‘transparently false’: US official

Washington: A senior US official on Sunday dismissed Russian claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb as “transparently false,” while the Pentagon chief “rejected any pretext for Russian escalation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegation about a dirty bomb in a round of telephone conversations with Western defense chiefs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply denounced it, calling the allegation a Russian pretext for just such an attack. “The world should react as harshly as possible,” he said. A statement Sunday from US National Security Council spokeswoman, Adrienne Watson said, “We reject reports of Minister Shoigu´s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory. “The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”