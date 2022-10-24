Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday made official his participation at World Youth Day in Lisbon next year, the largest gathering of young Catholics that had been postponed because of coronavirus. The event, begun by pope Jean Paul II in 1986, usually takes place every three years but was moved from this year to 2023 due to the pandemic.
Paris: Prize-winning Iranian human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi, currently jailed in Tehran´s Evin prison as...
Niamey: An attack on three lorries and a motorcycle in western Niger near the border with Mali killed 15 people, local...
Ljubljana: Slovenians vote on Sunday in close presidential elections seen as a chance by the country´s conservatives...
Dar es Salaam: Tanzanian authorities on Sunday said a fire on Mount Kilimanjaro was mostly under control after flames...
Rabat: Star Moroccan rapper ElGrande Toto on Sunday apologised for causing offence through recent public statements in...
Los Angeles: Warner Bros.´ new film “Black Adam” blew away all competition this weekend, leading the North...
Comments