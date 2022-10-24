 
Monday October 24, 2022
By AFP
October 24, 2022

Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday made official his participation at World Youth Day in Lisbon next year, the largest gathering of young Catholics that had been postponed because of coronavirus. The event, begun by pope Jean Paul II in 1986, usually takes place every three years but was moved from this year to 2023 due to the pandemic.

