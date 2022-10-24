 
Monday October 24, 2022
Palestinian killed

By AFP
October 24, 2022

Nablus, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed on Sunday in an explosion in the occupied West Bank, police said, with Israel staying silent on allegations from freedom fighters that it was behind his assassination. Tamer al-Kilani was killed overnight in the Old City of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

