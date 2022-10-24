 
Monday October 24, 2022
Russian jet crashes

By AFP
October 24, 2022

Moscow: Two pilots were killed after a Russian jet conducting a test flight crashed on Sunday into a two-storey house in the city of Irkutsk in southern Siberia, the regional governor said. The incident comes days after a military jet crashed into a block of flats in the Russian town of Yeysk near Ukraine, killing more than a dozen people, including children.

