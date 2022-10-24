Moroccans protest

Rabat: A trade union close to the main Moroccan Islamist party on Sunday mobilised several hundred supporters in the capital to protest against the high cost of living.

The rally, outside parliament and witnessed by AFP journalists, came after several protests already this week in Rabat and other Moroccan cities. It was organised by the country´s main trade union, the UNTM, which is close to the Justice and Development Party (PJD). The PJD was routed in legislative elections in September 2021, when the liberal RNI party -- led by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch -- performed well.