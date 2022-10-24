Moroccans protest

Rabat: A trade union close to the main Moroccan Islamist party on Sunday mobilised several hundred supporters in the capital to protest against the high cost of living.
The rally, outside parliament and witnessed by AFP journalists, came after several protests already this week in Rabat and other Moroccan cities. It was organised by the country´s main trade union, the UNTM, which is close to the Justice and Development Party (PJD). The PJD was routed in legislative elections in September 2021, when the liberal RNI party -- led by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch -- performed well.
Paris: Prize-winning Iranian human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi, currently jailed in Tehran´s Evin prison as...
Niamey: An attack on three lorries and a motorcycle in western Niger near the border with Mali killed 15 people, local...
Ljubljana: Slovenians vote on Sunday in close presidential elections seen as a chance by the country´s conservatives...
Dar es Salaam: Tanzanian authorities on Sunday said a fire on Mount Kilimanjaro was mostly under control after flames...
Rabat: Star Moroccan rapper ElGrande Toto on Sunday apologised for causing offence through recent public statements in...
Los Angeles: Warner Bros.´ new film “Black Adam” blew away all competition this weekend, leading the North...
Comments