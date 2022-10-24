French chateaux brace for huge winter heating bills

Inside his French chateau on the riverbanks of the Loire, Xavier Leleve dreads to find out how much it will cost to heat the 12th-century building this winter.

Energy bills in France are expected to soar compared to last year, partly as a result of a hike in gas prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The prospect is particularly worrying owners and directors of large historical buildings dotted along the Loire.

Usually, Leleve pays 15,000 to 20,000 euros ($14,800 to $19,700) in heating, electricity and gas each winter to keep the Meung-sur-Loire castle up and running. But this year, “it´ll be five to ten times more expensive. You simply can´t start spending that much on energy,” he said.

It would divert funds from other projects, including the much-needed conservation of some parts of the listed building. In a wing of the castle closed off to the public, he pointed to the windows.

Some looked in bad shape, with duct tape covering some wooden frames and barely keeping out the outside cold. Other windows were brand new, put in place after long discussions with the regional cultural authority on what they should look like to best respect the castle´s original aesthetics.

“A window costs around 10,000 euros and we have 148 of them, so you can imagine how much the window budget is,” said Leleve. An hour´s drive away down the river, Charles-Antoine de Vibraye has decided the best course of action to keep his huge family home heated this winter is to do nothing at all.

The Cheverny chateau, which inspired Captain Haddock´s family estate in “The Adventures of Tintin”, has belonged to the same family for six centuries, its website says. Today some of the family still live in one wing of the stately home, but the rest of the building and its grounds include a restaurant and a Tintin exhibition, and are open to paying visitors.

De Vibraye says the business -- one of the most visited Loire Valley castles -- is successful enough for the family to be able to afford the extra cost of the 30,000 to 40,000 litres of heating oil needed each year.