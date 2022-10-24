‘Polio existence threat to children everywhere’

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khizer Afzal Chaudhry has said as long as polio exists anywhere, it is a threat to children everywhere.

He was speaking at a ceremony held on World Polio Day at Alhamra Centre. The theme of this year’s World Polio Day ceremony is “Celebrating Polio Heroes”. World Polio Day is held on October 24 every year in celebration of the birth of Dr Jonas Salk, the man who led the first team to develop a vaccine against polio. The development of polio vaccine reduced the incidence of polio cases worldwide by 99 percent and only Pakistan and Afghanistan remain as polio endemic countries.

This day provides the government, global polio eradication community and PEI partners in Pakistan with an opportunity to renew its promise of a polio-free world to future generations.

Despite nationwide efforts, Pakistan has detected 20 new polio cases since April 2022 - after a break of 15 months. Although the cases are located in KP, the threat is national, and Punjab is committed to taking all measures to eradicate the virus.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Irshad Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion.

“Although Punjab is free of polio cases for the last two years, which is an achievement of the province but as long as polio exists anywhere, it is a threat to children everywhere”, stressed the EOC Coordinator and head of the polio programme in Punjab Khizer Afzaal.

“Continued innovation to reach children everywhere and detect and stop outbreaks along with increased political and financial commitment is necessary to finish the job”, stressed the EOC coordinator.

“This effort will bring about the eradication of the second human disease in history, and most importantly, ensure that no parent and child would have to fear the paralysis the virus causes ever again”, observed the EOC coordinator.

Speaking on the occasion Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad underlined that in order to end polio, ‘we must reach every child in this challenging last mile of eradication which was within our grasp.’

“The government is fully committed to winning this decisive round to ensure that our children will never again be afflicted by polio”, added Dr Irshad.

“Today thousands of people in Pakistan, who would otherwise be paralysed, are able to walk - thanks to concerted polio eradication efforts”, said the Secretary Health.

“Let us resolve on this World Polio Day that we will give no room for the poliovirus to find any sanctuary within our communities or our homes”, the secretary health resolved.

“I would like to avail this opportunity to thank our hardworking polio workers who reach out to children across the length and breadth of our country”, acknowledged Dr Irshad.

“Everyone everywhere can do part - let us walk the last mile together”, the secretary of primary and secondary healthcare underscored.