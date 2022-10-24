 
Three die near RY Khan

By APP
October 24, 2022

RAHIM-YAR-KHAN: Three people including a woman and a child were killed and five were injured as a result of a collision between a car and a trailer on motorway in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday, according to rescue sources.

