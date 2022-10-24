Speakers say Chitrali women gaining strength

CHITRAL: The speakers at a session have noted that the Chitrali women have strengthened their position through economic and political empowerment efforts.

Mahraka Thinkers Forum had arranged the session which was aimed at discussing the status of women in Chitral in the fast-changing environment. Civil society members, non-governmental organizations representatives and academia were in attendance.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Dr Inayatullah Faizi, Syed Sardar Hussain Shah, Niaz A Niazi, Zahida Gul and others.

The speakers expressed satisfaction at the status of women in Chitral who, they said, were in a position to assert themselves in every walk of life — politics, social activism, economic enterprises and sports — during the last two decades.

They said in the realm of development, the ever-expanding role of women is highly appreciable as hundreds of women organizations are carrying out activities independently which were launched by Aga Khan Rural Support Program (AKRSP) in the early 1980s.

The speakers lauded AKRSP for including a women-specific initiative in its programme to encourage them and of these ‘Regional Women Empowerment Programme’ proved a catalyst that had two-pronged strategy for political as well economic empowerment of women.

They said a Chitrali woman is no more confined to her house but has entered into active competition with men apart from ensuring better home management with special reference to sustainable utilization of resources.

The speakers said the traditional role assigned to women is cooking, knitting, spinning and embroidery, poultry, livestock keeping while her role has been extended to small-scale business, service in government department and non-government organizations as well as development and politicking.

They said the Chitrali women have proved their worth in the field of education and it is heartening to note that about a dozen women have obtained PhD degrees from Pakistani and foreign universities.

The speakers said the ratio of women was found higher than that of men on the campus of a public sector university in Chitral offering post-graduate classes, which testifies to the rising tendency of acquiring higher education.

Talking of entrepreneurial activities, they said, the number of women is increasing day by day who are leading to their economic empowerment and poverty reduction.

The speakers said the political empowerment of women is at a satisfactory level as they have raised voice effectively on the floor of district, tehsil and union councils, adding this has led to reducing the level of gender inequality and discrimination.