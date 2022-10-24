Officials say search on for car plunge victims

MANSEHRA: The search for the bodies of seven people, including six members of a family feared drowned after their car plunged into the Indus River continued on the second day on Sunday.

“We continued the search for the bodies of drowned people but flooding water hampered our operation,” Abdul Rehman, an official of the Upper Kohistan Rescue 1122, told reporters.

He said the family of one Nisar Khan had started a journey from Lower Dir on September 19 and had gone missing after entering Kohistan.

The official said local divers, volunteers and police personnel were also taking part in the operation. “As the water flow comes down, we expect to fish out the bodies, “ said Abdul Rehman added.

Nisar Khan 30, his wife 25, mother 50, sister 22 and an aunt and her two years daughter and the car’s driver drowned in the Indus River in the incident.